Live, Life, Well: Beating anxiety while breaking the COVID-19 routine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Gallup poll found 7-in-10 white collar workers are still working from home.

But, some companies are announcing that working from home will no longer be an option. And, that’s creating stress and anxiety. We’re creatures of routine. The new routine for many did not include commuting to a workplace.

Dr. Jennifer Baker of Good Dads says the story you tell yourself is important. You could think, I’m going to get the virus. Or, you could tell yourself, it’s probably going to be okay.

“There’s no magic thing that’s gonna happen at night that makes you feel less anxious the next morning. Bottom line is you probably gotta expose yourself to it. Endure the discomfort of that to learn you really can tolerate it and it will get better,” says Dr. Baker.

There are also ways you can take control of the situation. If taking off your mask makes you uncomfortable you can wear a mask. If large crowds make you nervous, you could avoid the crowds and ease back into those situations when ready.

If the anxiety reaches the point where you’re having trouble getting into the car or leaving the house, you should seek professional help.

