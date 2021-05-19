Missouri fails to pass ‘Rush Limbaugh Day’ bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers failed to pass a bill creating a “Rush Limbaugh Day” before their end-of-session deadline last week.

Several Republican state lawmakers proposed honoring the late Limbaugh every year on Jan. 12, his birthday.

But the measure was stripped from several bills after being deemed too controversial and never made it to Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s desk as a standalone proposal.

The Cape Girardeau native gained national fame before he died in February at age 70 after a battle with cancer.

Supporters said Limbaugh was a conservative icon worthy of the honor, while opponents slammed his rhetoric as divisive.

