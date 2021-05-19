Moms and Money: The Hangar Kafe

MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - When you think of an in-flight meal, usually a bag of peanuts comes to mind. However, about 30 minutes west of Springfield, in Miller, there’s a cafe that has folks literally flying in the doors for their dishes.

“We are a restaurant on air strip. We have skydiving, hot air balloon rides, plane rides, everything here is family friendly” said Rachael Acra, Manager of Hangar Kafe.

The cafe sits off the historic Route 66, but pilots also land their planes to stop for a bite to eat.

“We have people from all over the country come out here. Just this morning we had people from Florida that had heard about it from their friends, last week we had people from Texas. We get people from all over the Route 66 map” said Acra.

Sitting next to the cafe is the Ozarks Skydiving Center. People dining at the restaurant can make their way over to watch skydivers getting ready for their drop. It’s something Acra says sets their restaurant apart.

“The wow factor out here. All the planes . The skydivers land right on the grass in front of the restaurant” said Acra.

With so much to see, it’s easy to work up quite an appetite. The cafe is known for their pork tenderloins and hand-battered onion rings. Folks can finish up their meal with a slice of house made pie.

Plane rides are available for kids for $30 and $40 for adults. For the thrill seekers, hot air balloon rides and skydives need to be scheduled in advance, click here to learn more. You can follow their Facebook page here to follow any special events at the cafe.

