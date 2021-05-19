Advertisement

OTC offering no-cost construction class to meet employer demand

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Ozarks Technical Community College will offer an accelerated, four-week construction course this summer to meet the needs of the industry.

Students pay nothing to take the class, and financial grants are available for living expenses. The class begins on Monday, June 7, and will meet from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, on the OTC Springfield Campus. Anyone may enroll in the class as long as they are at least 18-years-old.

“I have heard from many construction companies and contractors recently, and they are in desperate need of workers,” said OTC Chancellor Hal Higdon. “We have the capacity and facilities to offer this class, and it’s a win-win. The employers benefit with more skilled workers, and the students pay nothing to acquire construction skills while they’re getting paid to learn.”

Students in the class will learn basic construction skills, such as:

  • Basic carpentry
  • Use of hand tools
  • Installation of interior finishes, such as flooring, drywall, cabinetry and doors
  • Installation of exterior finishes, such as siding and trim, roofing, and exterior doors and windows
  • The construction and placement of concrete forms
  • How to read and interpret blueprints and construction drawings
  • Safety rules

Students who complete the course will earn a 10-hour construction certificate from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

For more information, visit www.otc.edu/summerconstruction. Students interested in enrolling in the program should call 417-447-8888 or email cwd@otc.edu.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to an area near U.S. 65 and Kearney around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police arrest second man wanted for officer-involved shooting in east Springfield, Mo.
Springfield City Council/KYTV
Springfield City Council approves date for ending masking mandate
Scattered showers today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Scattered afternoon thunderstorms
A Wright County deputy responded to a home near State Highway Z and Krause Road north of...
Investigators say man dies of self-inflicted gunshot after standoff in Wright County, Mo.
White Park damaged by flooding in Aurora, Mo.
Water rescues, road closures after heavy rain in the Ozarks

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 250+ new cases; Arkansas adds 300+ new cases
A stock image of a judge's gavel.
Judge sentences Washington state man for sexually assaulting a child in Pulaski County, Mo.
Centene CEO: Missouri Medicaid decision an ‘embarrassment’
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington heads to the net during a timeout in the second...
St. Louis Blues report virus testing issue to NHL, expect to play Avs
In this general view of Busch Stadium, the St. Louis Cardinals play the Colorado Rockies during...
St. Louis Cardinals organization announces timeline for full capacity at Busch Stadium