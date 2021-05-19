OTC offering no-cost construction class to meet employer demand

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Ozarks Technical Community College will offer an accelerated, four-week construction course this summer to meet the needs of the industry.

Students pay nothing to take the class, and financial grants are available for living expenses. The class begins on Monday, June 7, and will meet from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, on the OTC Springfield Campus. Anyone may enroll in the class as long as they are at least 18-years-old.

“I have heard from many construction companies and contractors recently, and they are in desperate need of workers,” said OTC Chancellor Hal Higdon. “We have the capacity and facilities to offer this class, and it’s a win-win. The employers benefit with more skilled workers, and the students pay nothing to acquire construction skills while they’re getting paid to learn.”

Students in the class will learn basic construction skills, such as:

Basic carpentry

Use of hand tools

Installation of interior finishes, such as flooring, drywall, cabinetry and doors

Installation of exterior finishes, such as siding and trim, roofing, and exterior doors and windows

The construction and placement of concrete forms

How to read and interpret blueprints and construction drawings

Safety rules

Students who complete the course will earn a 10-hour construction certificate from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

For more information, visit www.otc.edu/summerconstruction. Students interested in enrolling in the program should call 417-447-8888 or email cwd@otc.edu.

