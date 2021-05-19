Advertisement

Police arrest 1 in homicide investigation in Ozark, Mo.

Ozark Police Department
Ozark Police Department(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a person of interest in a suspicious death investigation in Ozark.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of North 31st Street for an unknown medical call around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officers found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Officers arrested the person of interest at the scene of the crime. The Ozark Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing the investigation.

