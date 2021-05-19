Police arrest man after shots fired investigation at busy Springfield intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for questioning after a shots fired call at a busy Springfield intersection.

Officers responded to the call near Sunshine Street and Kansas Expressway around 11 a.m. Wednesday. When arriving, they found a man walking away from the scene meeting the description of the shooter. Investigators say he was not cooperative. Officers arrested him on an outstanding warrant.

It appears no one was injured by the gunfire. However, officers say the suspect’s car has bullet holes in it. They do not know if the holes are related to Wednesday’s shots fired.

