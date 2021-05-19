Police bust meth operation in Branson, Mo.

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Police busted a meth operation off the streets in Branson.

Officers confiscated 2.5 pounds of meth in a recent arrest. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask if you notice suspicious activity or have information on drug-related activity, send in crime tips or information through the Citizen Alert to Crime Hotline (CATCH) 417-334-1085 or on the website at https://bransonmo.gov/.../Police.../Crime-Tip-Submission-46

