Police identify suspect hit in officer-involved shooting in Springfield Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified one of two men injured in an officer-involved shooting at a Springfield convenience store Tuesday afternoon.

Police arrested John Hilt, 36, in the exchange of gunfire. Police wanted him for questioning in a homicide investigation this week in the 3200 block of West Page.

Detectives with the Springfield Police Department Special Investigations Section conducted surveillance on Hilt Tuesday. Detectives followed Hilt in a vehicle to the Kum N’ Go located at E. Kearney and U.S. 65. Hilt was traveling with another man and a woman.

The detectives attempted to contact Hilt and arrest him for an outstanding warrant out of Christian County at the gas station. Hilt then displayed a gun and fired shots at the detectives. Two detectives returned fire at Hilt. The officers hit the other man inside the car. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Hilt and the woman escaped the gunfire by driving away from the scene.

Police followed Hilt to the Welcome Inn located at 3550 E. Evergreen. Officers set up a perimeter where they later arrested Hilt. He also suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and arm from the earlier incident. Police do not consider his injuries as life-threatening.

The chief of police placed both officers involved in the shooting on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. This case will be presented to the Greene County Prosecutor for review and filing of appropriate charges.

The Springfield Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating this incident. Detectives ask anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

