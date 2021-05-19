Advertisement

REMEMBERING JOPLIN TORNADO VICTIMS: Mercy Joplin reflects on malfunctions during 2011 tornado

Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOPLIN, Mo. - On the day of the Joplin tornado in May of 2011, the former St. John’s Hospital in Joplin took a direct hit.

The helicopter on the ground, the generator, and most of the hospital in shreds.

“One of the things we always have to do is make sure that emergency power generators work right,” Jerry Lawrence, the hospital facilities director, remembers. “We test them weekly.”

But nothing can prepare a building completely for an EF-5 tornado.

When the hospital took a direct hit, the power went out and an air filtration unit on the roof was tossed into the air, which landed right on emergency generators placed right outside the building. Without oxygen, five patients on ventilators died when they suffocated. The roof was gone, electrical cords hung from the ceiling, rain poured in, and windows were blown out. Plus, the critically injured from the tornado started to arrive to the hospital.

“I know they had one gentleman who died in the lobby,” Lawrence says. “He got beaten pretty bad.”

A few years later, Mercy built a new facility located along I-44. And solutions to protect the community have been put into place. Windows have been installed that can withstand 250 miles-per-hour winds and metal walls protect gathering places. Generators have been put away from the building. And builders installed lights in dark stairwells.

And to prevent anything falling on the generators again, they buried the utility plant. It’s now bunkered and protected underground. The generators are connected by a tunnel.

All the new technology was put into place to help if a storm strikes again.

“You can’t think of everything. Just each time keep improving a little more I suppose,” Lawerence says.

Most Read

Officers responded to an area near U.S. 65 and Kearney around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police arrest second man wanted for officer-involved shooting in east Springfield, Mo.
Springfield City Council/KYTV
Springfield City Council approves date for ending masking mandate
Scattered showers are possible again Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Scattered Showers Thursday
Officers responded to an area near U.S. 65 and Kearney around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police identify suspect hit in officer-involved shooting in Springfield Tuesday
A Wright County deputy responded to a home near State Highway Z and Krause Road north of...
Investigators say man dies of self-inflicted gunshot after standoff in Wright County, Mo.

Latest News

Springfield's new Costco is now hiring between 150-200 employees and plans on having its grand...
Springfield’s new Costco is hiring employees and has grand opening set
When can you shred old tax papers?
On Your Side: Tips to store tax documents and when to shred
REMEMBERING JOPLIN TORNADO VICTIMS: Mercy Joplin reflects on malfunctions during 2011 tornado
Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott weighed in on allegations against Supreme Court nominee...
Judge sentences Southwest Honkys gang member to 25 years for meth conspiracy