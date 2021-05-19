Advertisement

SPONSORED: Bass Pro Fishing Tips: Wake up early for a top-water bite!

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and owner of Webb’s Guide Service, shares what’s bitting on area lakes for the week of May 19.

Bull Shoals Lake:

The top water bite is very good early! The best bite has been on a buzz bait or a small wake bait. Mid-day the Ned Rig or shaky head are still the best go to bait. The fish are 18-25 feet deep on flat points.

Table Rock Lake: Top water fishing is awesome early around the flooded bushes or docks in the back of pockets. Mid-day the best bait is the football jig in 22 feet of water on flat points. Also, the under spin with a speed shad trailer is working around the docks and bluff ends.

Stockton Lake:

Ned rigs and shaky heads are working the best around steeper pockets. Keep a Pop-R top water ready for bass chasing shad.

Lake of the Ozarks:

The use of vibrating jigs (white) around docks near the back of pockets are working good. Also a wake bait on ledge rock banks are producing some nice bass. The Ned Rig is the most consistent bait all day.

Enter and win Bass Pro Shops’ ‘Fish Like a Bass Pro Contest’: https://www.ky3.com/2021/03/31/contest-bass-pro-shops-fish-like-a-bass-pro-contest/

Bass Pro’s Top-Water Lures: https://www.basspro.com/shop/en/bomber-jointed-wake-minno

