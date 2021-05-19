Springfield City Utilities replaces older water pipes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Traffic is still slow going at National Avenue and Bennett Street after a water main break on Sunday. Springfield City utilities isn’t sure if it was due to old pipes or all the rain Springfield has gotten.

Joel Alexander with city utilities says water main breaks are common but they usually don’t happen at an intersection. Alexander says the line that burst on Sunday was an older cast iron pipe. He says city utilities is working to get those older pipes out of the system because they’re more likely to be damaged.

Another reason is the rain. He says lot of water can cause the soil beneath the pipes to deteriorate, especially when temperatures are below zero or following a dry spell.

City utilities is prioritizing older parts of Springfield like the north side and downtown. Alexander says CU has money set aside for this project.

”If you drive along Springfield right now in the next several weeks you’re going to see more being done along East Sunshine and in that area,” said Joel Alexander with Springfield City Utilities. “We’re actually doing watermain and gas main renewal. So we are going through the system on a gradual basis, on a timely basis to get up to a replacement pattern that we need to have and we’ve been doing this for several years.”

On Sunday, close to 20 residents and a couple of businesses lost water but it was turned back on shortly after repairs were made. He says it’s rare for people to lose water during a main break but Sunday was an example of what can happen. He says it was a larger main, but crews were able to limit the number of customers affected.

He says when the repair is made, crews flushed and sanitized the system. The Department of Natural Resources requires a boil advisory after repairs are made. City utilities notifies customers before and after tests come by that everything is clear.

“An advisory is completely different than a boil water order. An order emphasizes that there may be something within that system that is not safe for consumption. The advisory is saying we’ve done everything on our end, we’ve washed and disinfected and we’re not finding any reason, but just as a precaution we want you to know,” said Alexander.

Alexander says funds to fix these repairs come from customer’s water bills where rates can be higher.

