Springfield’s new Costco is hiring employees and has grand opening set

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The construction of Springfield’s new Costco near U.S. 65 and Chestnut Expressway is proceeding on schedule with the grand opening now set for Wednesday, August 18 at 8 a.m.

Angela Bauer moved here from North Dakota to become the new general manager of the Springfield Costco. And she along with her corporate crew have set up temporary headquarters in an office building in south Springfield.

On Tuesday they started interviewing potential employees as people can now go to Costco.com to see the variety of job openings they’ll have in Springfield for 150-200 employees.

“Whether you’re a cake decorator, a tire shop installer or a butcher,” Bauer said of the varied jobs. “We have operations as far as receiving goes and inventory auditing as well as your general cashiers which is very important to our business and our merchandise stockers as well. There are many opportunities within this company for growth, advancement and good benefits.”

At the temporary office there’s also a marketing group that’s already laying the groundwork for a campaign to sell the $60-and-$120 memberships required to shop at the world’s fifth largest retailer. That campaign should be in full swing by early June.

“So just look around the community because you’re likely going to see a Costco tent in certain areas for people to stop in and join,” Bauer said.

Costco is entering a market already saturated by Walmart and its own membership-only store Sam’s Club.

So why did Costco choose to enter the market now?

“It usually is demand,” Bauer said of what prompts Costco to consider a new site. “I gotta tell ‘ya Springfield was very vigilant in letting us know how much they wanted a Costco here in this community.”

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure had echoed that sentiment in an interview when the arrival of Costco first went public.

“It’s an effort we’ve been working on for so many years,” he said. “I think it takes the community to the next step and they’re so good in terms of what they give back to the community, what they pay their employees. So Costco is at the top rung of the types of businesses we want to attract.”

“The city of Springfield has been amazing to work with,” Bauer said. “One of our biggest goals is we want to be a good neighbor. Ultimately this becomes our city as well. We want to give back not just to the people of Springfield but to our employees who have passions that go along with this community. We are so involved with the United Way and the Children’s Miracle Network. Just a plethora of things we do that people don’t know about.”

And another thing you may not know about is the wide variety of products Costco offers.

“One of the things we carry is caskets,” Bauer pointed out. “Maybe not inside the warehouse but at Costco.com.”

Now that will be an interesting package to find on your front porch!

