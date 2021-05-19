St. Louis Cardinals organization announces timeline for full capacity at Busch Stadium

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The St. Louis Cardinals organization announced it plans to expand to full capacity at Busch Stadium for the remainder of 2021 season beginning on Monday, June 14 when the Cardinals host the Miami Marlins.

In addition, the team’s season ticket holders will be able to access their normal seats for the remainder of the season beginning on that same date.

“We are thrilled to soon be fully opening Busch Stadium to our great fans,” stated Cardinals Team President Bill DeWitt III. “We have missed the energy and excitement of a full Busch Stadium, and look forward to welcoming everyone back downtown where they can enjoy the many amenities at Ballpark Village while also cheering on our first place Cardinals.”

Individual game tickets for the full capacity Busch Stadium games will go on sale on Thursday, May 27 at 12 noon CDT at cardinals.com or via phone at 314-345-9000. The team plans to offer $6 tickets for many games this summer, helping to make an outing at Busch Stadium more affordable for families.

The team most recently has been using seating pods spaced a minimum of three feet apart in all directions, starting with last night’s game vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates. That seating plan will continue for the team’s May 21-23 series vs. the Chicago Cubs, June 3-6 series vs. Cincinnati and June 8-9 games vs. Cleveland.

The team announced on May 14 that fully vaccinated fans attending games at Busch Stadium are no longer required to wear masks inside the ballpark. Fans that are not yet fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear masks at all times inside the stadium, including the seating bowl, unless actively eating or drinking.

The following policies and protocols will remain in place to ensure the health and safety of fans and employees in 2021, including:

· Mobile-only ticketing : All game tickets will be delivered via the MLB Ballpark app, ensuring a touchless entry into the ballpark.

· Cashless transactions : Concession stands, kiosks and other retail transactions made in the stadium are cashless and only offer credit and debit payment options. Debit cards are available for purchase using cash with no service fees at a limited number of locations inside the stadium.

· Bags not permitted : To reduce contamination and ensure touchless entry, bags are not permitted to be brought in to Busch Stadium, except for medical bags, diaper bags with a child or clutches/wristlets not exceeding 6″ x 8″. All exceptions must enter via the designated Inspection Lane at each gate.

Gates at Busch Stadium are now open two hours before first pitch for Friday-Sunday games and 1-1/2 hours before first pitch for Monday-Thursday contests.

Fans can view the full list of Busch Stadium policies and protocols for the 2021 season at cardinals.com/backatbusch.

The Cardinals organization is still hiring ushers and event staff at Busch Stadium. Interested candidates should visit cardinals.com/jobs to apply or learn more information.

