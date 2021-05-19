Thomas goes six innings, allows just 1 run Springfield Cardinals loss to Naturals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (SPRINGFIELD CARDINALS/KY3) -- Cardinals starting lefty Connor Thomas was stellar Tuesday night, stifling Northwest Arkansas bats and allowing just a single run over 6.0 innings of work in a 2-1 Springfield loss to Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday night at Hammons Field.

The 22-year-old held the Naturals to six hits and struck out eight without walking a batter, lowering his ERA to 2.76 over his first three career Double-A starts.

Tied 1-1 in the seventh, Northwest Arkansas center fielder Dairon Blanco tripled off Cardinals RHP Jacob Bosiokovic (0-2), scoring catcher MJ Melendez and cementing the 2-1 final. Bosiokovic allowed one run, one hit and one walk over 2.0 innings of work, striking out four.

Springfield scored first in the first inning when 1B Luken Baker drove a two-out single into center that scored 3B Nolan Gorman. Gorman was 3-for-4 on the night with a double and a pair of singles, extending his on-base streak to 11 games and his hit streak to four. Gorman has 2+ hits in each of the last three games, batting 7-for-13 over the stretch.

Cardinals RHP Jake Walsh tossed a scoreless and hitless ninth, striking out one.

The Naturals would go on to tie the game 1-1 in the third off an RBI single by second baseman Clay Dungan, scoring designated hitter Travis Jones.

Naturals RHP Jonathan Bowlan allowed one run on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings, striking out seven Cardinals. RHP Andres Nunez (W, 2-0) earned the win with 2.0 scoreless relief innings. LHP Josh Dye (S, 1) was credited with the save.

The Cardinals and Naturals face off again on Wednesday night at Hammons Field with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Wednesday is a Purina Woof Wednesday at the ballpark, with dogs invited to the stadium. Dogs who attend the game with their humans are encouraged to sit in the outfield grass General Admission area.

