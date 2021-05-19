Advertisement

Thomas goes six innings, allows just 1 run Springfield Cardinals loss to Naturals

Hammons Field
Hammons Field(Michael Van Schoik)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (SPRINGFIELD CARDINALS/KY3) -- Cardinals starting lefty Connor Thomas was stellar Tuesday night, stifling Northwest Arkansas bats and allowing just a single run over 6.0 innings of work in a 2-1 Springfield loss to Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday night at Hammons Field.

The 22-year-old held the Naturals to six hits and struck out eight without walking a batter, lowering his ERA to 2.76 over his first three career Double-A starts.

Tied 1-1 in the seventh, Northwest Arkansas center fielder Dairon Blanco tripled off Cardinals RHP Jacob Bosiokovic (0-2), scoring catcher MJ Melendez and cementing the 2-1 final. Bosiokovic allowed one run, one hit and one walk over 2.0 innings of work, striking out four.

Springfield scored first in the first inning when 1B Luken Baker drove a two-out single into center that scored 3B Nolan Gorman. Gorman was 3-for-4 on the night with a double and a pair of singles, extending his on-base streak to 11 games and his hit streak to four. Gorman has 2+ hits in each of the last three games, batting 7-for-13 over the stretch.

Cardinals RHP Jake Walsh tossed a scoreless and hitless ninth, striking out one.

The Naturals would go on to tie the game 1-1 in the third off an RBI single by second baseman Clay Dungan, scoring designated hitter Travis Jones.

Naturals RHP Jonathan Bowlan allowed one run on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings, striking out seven Cardinals. RHP Andres Nunez (W, 2-0) earned the win with 2.0 scoreless relief innings. LHP Josh Dye (S, 1) was credited with the save.

The Cardinals and Naturals face off again on Wednesday night at Hammons Field with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Wednesday is a Purina Woof Wednesday at the ballpark, with dogs invited to the stadium. Dogs who attend the game with their humans are encouraged to sit in the outfield grass General Admission area.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to an area near U.S. 65 and Kearney around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
BREAKING NEWS: Second man is now in custody after an officer-involved shooting in east Springfield, Mo.
Springfield City Council/KYTV
Springfield City Council approves date for ending masking mandate
Scattered storms today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Not as warm today with scattered storms
White Park damaged by flooding in Aurora, Mo.
Water rescues, road closures after heavy rain in the Ozarks
A Wright County deputy responded to a home near State Highway Z and Krause Road north of...
Investigators say man dies of self-inflicted gunshot after standoff in Wright County, Mo.

Latest News

Officers responded to an area near U.S. 65 and Kearney around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police arrest second man wanted for officer-involved shooting in east Springfield, Mo.
crash generic
2 killed, 1 seriously hurt in crash in Dallas County, Mo.
Crews repair water main break at National Avenue and Bennett Street.
Springfield City Utilities replaces older water pipes
Crews on the scene said they are working to repair a sewer line under the roadway in front of...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews work on sewer line repairs near Sunshine & Campbell in Springfield