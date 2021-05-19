Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews work on sewer line repairs near Sunshine & Campbell in Springfield

Crews on the scene said they are working to repair a sewer line under the roadway in front of...
Crews on the scene said they are working to repair a sewer line under the roadway in front of the Starbucks Coffee.(KY3 News)
By Lexi Spivak
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The right lane of Sunshine Street headed westbound just past Campbell Avenue could cause delays for Springfield drivers Wednesday morning.

Crews on the scene said they are working to repair a sewer line under the roadway in front of the Starbucks Coffee. They also mentioned they’ll work to lay down gravel in the area.

Starbucks is still open for business.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to an area near U.S. 65 and Kearney around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
BREAKING NEWS: Second man is now in custody after an officer-involved shooting in east Springfield, Mo.
Springfield City Council/KYTV
Springfield City Council approves date for ending masking mandate
Scattered storms today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Not as warm today with scattered storms
White Park damaged by flooding in Aurora, Mo.
Water rescues, road closures after heavy rain in the Ozarks
A Wright County deputy responded to a home near State Highway Z and Krause Road north of...
Investigators say man dies of self-inflicted gunshot after standoff in Wright County, Mo.

Latest News

FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Caldwell County, Mo., Detention Center shows...
Missouri man charged in brother’s deaths accused of fraud
Officers responded to an area near U.S. 65 and Kearney around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police arrest second man wanted for officer-involved shooting in east Springfield, Mo.
Hammons Field
Thomas goes six innings, allows just 1 run Springfield Cardinals loss to Naturals
crash generic
2 killed, 1 seriously hurt in crash in Dallas County, Mo.
Crews repair water main break at National Avenue and Bennett Street.
Springfield City Utilities replaces older water pipes