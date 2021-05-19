TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews work on sewer line repairs near Sunshine & Campbell in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The right lane of Sunshine Street headed westbound just past Campbell Avenue could cause delays for Springfield drivers Wednesday morning.

Crews on the scene said they are working to repair a sewer line under the roadway in front of the Starbucks Coffee. They also mentioned they’ll work to lay down gravel in the area.

Starbucks is still open for business.

