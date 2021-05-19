Voters in Omaha School District decide millage increase, school board race

OMAHA, Ark. (KY3) - Voters in the Omaha School District decided against a millage increase and elected a school board member.

Voters failed a millage (tax levy) increase with a vote of 153-60. The district would have used the extra money for maintenance and operations needs.

The district’s voters also elected Ludwig “Frank” Pyshny to the school board for a five-year term.

