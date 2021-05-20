Advertisement

Authorities arrest two, seize meth in Douglas County traffic stop

James Boren and Mindi Willis.
James Boren and Mindi Willis.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two people are behind bars after authorities recovered methamphetamine and other drugs in a Douglas County traffic stop.

James Boren, 43, of Lebanon, Missouri, and Mindi Willis, 38, of Ava, Missouri, were booked into the Douglas County Jail after the traffic stop Monday night.

Two deputies stopped a vehicle around 9 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Hall Street and Highway 14. While searching the vehicle, authorities seized methamphetamine and marijuana.

Boren was booked on five felony warrants for prior offenses, including possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle without a valid license.

Willis faces charges for possession fo a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The sheriff’s office says she will not be allowed to have contact with Boren from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day unless it’s through verified employment

Boren and Willis are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

