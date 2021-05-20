Prosecutor charges 88-year-old man with murder in death investigation in Ozark, Mo.

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County prosecutor charged an 88-year-old man with a murder charge in a death investigation in Ozark. And investigators say he showed no remorse for the crime.

Larry Shaw faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Kenneth Barnes, 52. A judge ordered Shaw jailed without bond.

Police say Barnes died of a gunshot wound on Wednesday. Officers responding found him dead outside a home in the 2700 block of North 31st Street. Investigators say Shaw lived at the home with Barnes for six or seven years.

Investigators say Shaw showed no remorse for the killing. Investigators say he told them he was tired of being mistreated by Barnes. He claimed Barnes called him names and used vulgar language. On Wednesday, he said he was tired of receiving orders to do chores around the house, so he shot him. Investigators say during questioning, he admitted to being kind of “tickled” he shot Barnes. Investigators say Shaw said he never called 911, instead he sat in a recliner.

The Ozark Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing the investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.