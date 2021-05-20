Advertisement

Fact Finder: Can a business request a look at your COVID-19 vaccination card?

“They certainly, generally speaking, have the right to ask their customers for proof of vaccination. "
By Paul Adler
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Businesses across the country are changing their COVID policies. So, our viewer Gene is asking; Can a business legally ask customers for proof of vaccination?

The answer -- is YES.

Here’s one example. Walmart recently said customers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will not need a mask. That’s unless state or local laws require them.

But Walmart is requesting that un-vaccinated customers do wear face coverings in the stores. The company hasn’t said how it would be enforced.

If that company or any other business wanted to see your vaccination card, they could ask you to show it in Missouri.

“They certainly, generally speaking have the right to ask their customers for proof of vaccination. It’s perfectly legal for a private business to require that proof in order to enter their premises,” says Attorney Britton Jobe of Neale and Newman.

Others have asked; is it a HIPAA violation for a business to request your vaccination card. It’s not. HIPAA restricts the handling of your information by health care companies. It does not stop a business outside of health care from requesting a look at your card.

