FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Once again, we’ll see scattered showers & storms

Sunshine and some drier weather move in for the weekend
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A few rain showers are present across the Ozarks and as the day continues we’ll see some thunderstorms developing off of a disturbance that will move in out of Arkansas with a northwest track and clip the western Ozarks. Because of the energy building this afternoon, and plenty of moisture available, there is potential this disturbance in the mid-levels may kick up a few stronger showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms today
Scattered showers and thunderstorms today(KYTV)

There is a marginal risk for severe weather today. However giving the spin associated with the disturbance there is a very low end risk for a brief and weak tornado this afternoon. The threat for a tornado will mainly be seen along Interstate 49 and into Kansas. There is a greater threat for seeing wind and the hail threat with these storms is very very low.

A few isolated strong storms today
A few isolated strong storms today(KYTV)

Temperatures today will once again depend on who sees rain and who remains dry. The general trend is as the rain falls your temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Then for areas to the east where there is more dry time your temperatures will rise to the mid-70s and even upper-70s.

Humid today with storms
Humid today with storms(KYTV)

Scattered showers look to be present again on Friday as we’re still waiting on eastern high pressure to move westward and clear the rain out. By the weekend we dry out and warm right up. Temperatures in the 80s with sun breaking through the clouds.

We start next week with a dry day on Monday, then scattered showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Next week looks to have another longer stretch with at least 5 days of rainy weather. This won’t be widespread every day but the potential is there for a few showers.

Dry for the weekend & warm
Dry for the weekend & warm(KYTV)

