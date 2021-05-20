Advertisement

Lego to sell new LGBTQ set to mark start of Pride Month

By Travis Leder
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Lego has announced a new set designed to celebrate diversity and the LGBTQ community.

The toy manufacturer’s “Everyone is Awesome” set will go on sale June 1 to mark the start of Pride Month, and it includes 11 minifigures each with an individual hairstyle and color.

Lego is releasing a set in June to celebrate Pride Month.
Lego is releasing a set in June to celebrate Pride Month.(Lego)

The company said the 346-piece model is inspired by the rainbow flag, which is used to symbolize LGBTQ pride and social movements.

“I am fortunate to be a part of a proud, supportive and passionate community of colleagues and fans,” set designer Matthew Ashton said. “We share love for creativity and self-expression through Lego bricks, and this set is a way to show my gratitude for all the love and inspiration that is constantly shared.”

The 346-piece Lego set will go on sale June 1.
The 346-piece Lego set will go on sale June 1.(Lego)

When the model is complete, it will stand around four inches tall, and it can be displayed on shelves or window sills.

The set will be sold online and in Lego-branded stores for $34.99.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to an area near U.S. 65 and Kearney around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police identify suspect hit in officer-involved shooting in Springfield Tuesday
Officers responded to an area near U.S. 65 and Kearney around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police arrest second man wanted for officer-involved shooting in east Springfield, Mo.
Springfield's new Costco is now hiring between 150-200 employees and plans on having its grand...
Springfield’s new Costco is hiring employees and has grand opening set
Ozark Police Department
Police arrest 1 in homicide investigation in Ozark, Mo.
Vaccination Card
Fact Finder: Can a business request a look at your COVID-19 vaccination card?

Latest News

In this Wednesday, May 19, 2021 photograph, a shopper pushes her basket filled with purchases...
Nervous workers struggle to adjust to new mask policies
Palestinian kids look at a destroyed car after it was hit in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza...
Israel unleashes strikes as expectations for truce rise
In this May 12, 2021 photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies before the...
US ends use of 2 immigration jails where mistreatment alleged
FILE - Former Florida football player Tim Tebow speaks to fans after he was inducted into the...
Reunited: Tebow signs with Jags, rejoins Meyer as tight end
Some Republicans are pushing back, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who wants...
House approves $1.9B to bolster Capitol security after riot