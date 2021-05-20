Man dies after a shooting in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are investigating the shooting death of a man.

Police found the man in the middle of Chestnut Street near Delaware Avenue Thursday morning. Police say he suffered a gunshot wound. The man later died at the hospital.

Officers have searched the neighborhood to try and find the shooter. The crime scene unit will take over the investigation.

Watch for updates on this breaking news story.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.