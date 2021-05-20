Advertisement

Man dies after a shooting in Springfield, Mo.

Shooting victim found in the middle of Chestnut Street.
Shooting victim found in the middle of Chestnut Street.(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are investigating the shooting death of a man.

Police found the man in the middle of Chestnut Street near Delaware Avenue Thursday morning. Police say he suffered a gunshot wound. The man later died at the hospital.

Officers have searched the neighborhood to try and find the shooter. The crime scene unit will take over the investigation.

Watch for updates on this breaking news story.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to an area near U.S. 65 and Kearney around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police identify suspect hit in officer-involved shooting in Springfield Tuesday
Officers responded to an area near U.S. 65 and Kearney around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police arrest second man wanted for officer-involved shooting in east Springfield, Mo.
Springfield's new Costco is now hiring between 150-200 employees and plans on having its grand...
Springfield’s new Costco is hiring employees and has grand opening set
Ozark Police Department
Police arrest 1 in homicide investigation in Ozark, Mo.
Vaccination Card
Fact Finder: Can a business request a look at your COVID-19 vaccination card?

Latest News

Damage is seen at St. John's Regional Medical Center in a devastated Joplin, Mo. neighborhood...
Mercy Joplin hospital workers remember devastating tornado ten years later
FILE - In this May 22, 2011, file photo residents walk in the street after a massive tornado...
PAIN, PRIDE AND PROGRESS: The decade shaping Joplin since the May 22, 2011 tornado
How to vote in Missouri, Arkansas for the November election
Lawsuit challenges new Arkansas voting restrictions
University of Missouri tuition to increase in the fall
generic
Pursuit ends in crash, arrest of man wanted in death investigation in Springfield