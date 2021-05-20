Masks are still required at airports despite masking mandates expiring

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The mandate requiring masks in public places in Springfield expires at 11:59 next Thursday night. But if you visit the Springfield-Branson National Airport you will still be required to wear a mask.

The Transportation Security Administration extended the mask mandate through September 13th. The mandates requires masks to be worn in airports and on planes.

Kent Boyd with Springfield-Branson National Airport says so far masking hasn’t been an issue. He says security ticketed one person who worked with an airline for not complying to the masking requirement.

“I think it might get harder to enforce when the city mandate expires,” said Boyd. “That is really hard to say because you’ve got to remember this airport is full of people, not just from Springfield. It is full of people from around Springfield from Arkansas from Kansas from Oklahoma, and then other parts of the world. Not everybody is coming into Springfield, into this airport with the knowledge that the city will no longer require masks.”

