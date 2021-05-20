Advertisement

Masks are still required at airports despite masking mandates expiring

By Abbey Taylor
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The mandate requiring masks in public places in Springfield expires at 11:59 next Thursday night. But if you visit the Springfield-Branson National Airport you will still be required to wear a mask.

The Transportation Security Administration extended the mask mandate through September 13th. The mandates requires masks to be worn in airports and on planes.

Kent Boyd with Springfield-Branson National Airport says so far masking hasn’t been an issue. He says security ticketed one person who worked with an airline for not complying to the masking requirement.

“I think it might get harder to enforce when the city mandate expires,” said Boyd. “That is really hard to say because you’ve got to remember this airport is full of people, not just from Springfield. It is full of people from around Springfield from Arkansas from Kansas from Oklahoma, and then other parts of the world. Not everybody is coming into Springfield, into this airport with the knowledge that the city will no longer require masks.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to an area near U.S. 65 and Kearney around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police arrest second man wanted for officer-involved shooting in east Springfield, Mo.
Officers responded to an area near U.S. 65 and Kearney around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police identify suspect hit in officer-involved shooting in Springfield Tuesday
Springfield's new Costco is now hiring between 150-200 employees and plans on having its grand...
Springfield’s new Costco is hiring employees and has grand opening set
Ozark Police Department
Police arrest 1 in homicide investigation in Ozark, Mo.
Officers responded to a shots fired call from a car near Sunshine Street and Kansas Expressway...
Police arrest man after shots fired investigation at busy Springfield intersection

Latest News

SPS 2020 graduation happens at JQH Arena August 6,7.
What you need to know: Springfield Public Schools 2021 Graduation
More rain for some today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More rain for parts of the Ozarks today
Ronald Arthur
UPDATE: Silver Advisory canceled for a missing man from Springfield, Mo.
verona road closed
Verona mayor says flood damage could be more than $1.5 million