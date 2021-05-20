Advertisement

Missouri’s State Fire Marshal’s Office rules cause for propane plant fire in Marshfield, Mo.

Courtesy: Jay Bartel
Courtesy: Jay Bartel
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators with the Missouri Division of Fire Safety determined a fire at a propane plant in Marshfield, Mo. as accidental from a spark off of a propane cylinder.

The fire damaged the Kosan Crisplant on May 13. Investigators say three employees inside the facility escaped. Emergency crews treated one employee for injuries.

Following the scene investigation and witness interviews, investigators say the cause is likely from a spark from a dropped cylinder, igniting the propane. Investigators determined the fire originated outdoors near a loading dock, in an area where small propane cylinders were prepared for reconditioning. The initial fire led to nearly 10,000 propane cylinders exploding, many into the air.

It took firefighters about three hours to knock the flames down. Investigators say the fire became intense and hot quickly. KY3 viewers say they saw the smoke from as far as 60 miles away.

