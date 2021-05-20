NEW LAWSUITS: Groups challenge Missouri for refusing to expand Medicaid, plus new Arkansas voting restrictions

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Two single mothers are among a group of low-income adults who on Thursday sued Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s administration for dropping plans to expand Medicaid.

The two moms and a third woman asked a Cole County judge to force the state to give them coverage under the government health care program, as called for in a constitutional amendment approved by voters last year.

Two of the women who sued the state are poor enough that their children are covered by Medicaid, but they still make too much — at most $12 an hour working full-time — to get government health care insurance themselves under Missouri’s current rules.

The plaintiffs argued in the lawsuit that they need the health insurance program to get treatment for illnesses including asthma and diabetes.

At issue is the Republican governor’s announcement last week that he’s dropping plans to expand the program after the GOP-led Legislature refused to provide funding to cover the newly eligible adults.

Before the constitutional amendment passed, the plaintiffs “lacked access to healthcare that, in some cases, is a question of life and death,” according to the lawsuit.

“But with the passage of Medicaid Expansion, Plaintiffs and more than 275,000 other Missourians gained the promise of health care benefits under the MO HealthNet,” the plaintiffs’ attorneys wrote in the lawsuit.

They argued that the administration has “broken that promise.”

The plaintiffs also asked that the lawsuit cover the rest of the estimated 275,000 adults who are newly eligible for the program.

Spokespeople for Parson and fellow Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt declined to comment on the pending lawsuit Thursday.

Missouri’s Medicaid program currently does not cover most adults without children, and its income eligibility threshold for parents is one of the lowest in the nation at about one-fifth of the poverty level.

Plaintiff Melinda Hille, who has diabetes and thyroid disease and is unable to work, has to choose between medical treatment and food, according to the lawsuit.

Stephanie Doyle, who works full time and has three children, can’t afford treatment for her eczema and has been hospitalized for severe flare-ups.

The last plaintiff is Autumn Stultz, another single mother who works a part-time, minimum-wage job. She can’t afford to go to the doctor and has untreated asthma, according to the lawsuit.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Two groups are asking an Arkansas judge to strike down several voting restrictions enacted this year that they say are unconstitutional and will disenfranchise the state’s voters.

The League of Women Voters of Arkansas and Arkansas United filed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging the four election measures approved by the Republican Legislature and governor. An historic number of voting restrictions has advanced in statehouses across the country, fueled by former President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of election fraud in the 2020 election.

Lawsuits have also been filed challenging new restrictions recently enacted in Georgia and Florida.

The measures being challenged in Arkansas include a change to the state’s voter ID law that removes the ability for someone without identification to cast a ballot if they sign an sworn affidavit. The groups are also challenging a law preventing anyone other than voters from being within 100 feet of a polling place, and another requiring an absentee voter’s signature on a ballot to match the signature on their voter registration application.

Backers of the measures have said they’re needed to protect the integrity of the vote, but the lawsuit says there’s been no evidence presented of fraud in last year’s election that would necessitate the restrictions.

“What is certain is that, if left to stand, the challenged provisions will make it harder — and in some cases impossible — for lawful voters to exercise their right to vote,” the groups said in their lawsuit.

Secretary of State John Thurston, who is named as a defendant, declined to comment because it’s pending litigation, a spokesman said. The director of the State Board of Election Commissioners, whose members are also named as defendants, also declined comment.

One of the measures being challenged became law without Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s signature, a move governors have taken to raise objections to a bill but not veto them. That measure moves up the deadline to drop off absentee ballots in person from the Monday before election day to Friday.

Hutchinson, a Republican, signed the other three measures into law. The governor said he hadn’t seen the lawsuit yet but said he believed the voting measures would “pass constitutional muster.”

