Owners of Circle of Hope girls ranch face judge in abuse case

Boyd and Stephanie Householder/Vernon County Sheriff's Office
Boyd and Stephanie Householder/Vernon County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) - The owners of the Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Cedar County faced a judge Thursday, accused of abusing girls.

Boyd and Stephanie Householder face 102 charges of abuse related to their operation of the boarding school.

Investigators removed all the girls from the facility in August 2020. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced charges against them in March. Both face many counts of abuse or neglect of a child. Boyd Householder faces 20 sexual abuse charges.

Thursday morning, the couple walked into court in jail suits and handcuffs for their preliminary hearing. Boyd Householder carried a Bible. Stat investigators and Cedar County deputies took the stated, testifying about conversations with girls from the ranch. They shared accounts about girls being restrained on the ground and held against walls. They claimed stories about Boyd Householder using pressure points to cause pain.

One deputy testified the girls told him they were only allowed to make calls if someone was in the room to make sure they didn’t say something they shouldn’t. Another said the Householders made it difficult to speak with the girls. One girl told an investigator she was forced to wear a neck brace as discipline. Another told investigators she had socks placed on her hands and her arms taped to her waist.

A state investigator testified about a forensic interview with a girl from Idaho  The girls told her about being promoted to secretary, and then Boyd Householder having sex with her many times. She said she was initially consenting to the encounters, but was underage.

The defense brought up these girls have history of violence, false accusations, lying and other behavior problems.

KY3′s Linda Simmons sat in the courtroom. She witnessed Boyd and Stephanie Householder reacting to the accusations, sometimes laughing and smiling, other times with confused expressions.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled to last 2 days.

