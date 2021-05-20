Prosecutor files several charges against man arrested in officer-involved shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man arrested for his involvement in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday faces several charges in the incident.

John Damien Hilt, 36, faces several charges including assault, armed criminal action and hijacking a vehicle. He remains jailed in Greene County.

Police wanted hilt for questioning in a homicide investigation this week in the 3200 block of West Page. At this time, he does not face any charges in that particular case.

Detectives with the Springfield Police Department Special Investigations Section conducted surveillance on Hilt Tuesday. Detectives followed Hilt in a vehicle to the Kum N’ Go located at E. Kearney and U.S. 65. Hilt was traveling with another man and a woman. The detectives confronted Hilt and the two in the parking lot. Police say they noticed Hilt duck down with the others holding their hands up. Investigators say Hilt then began shooting through the front windshield. The officers exchanged fire, hitting the driver inside the car. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Hilt then got behind the wheel and drove away from the scene.

Police followed Hilt to the Welcome Inn located at 3550 E. Evergreen. They arrested him hiding in someone’s room. Hilt suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and arm from the earlier incident. Police do not consider his injuries as life-threatening.

The chief of police placed both officers involved in the shooting on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. This case will be presented to the Greene County Prosecutor for review and filing of appropriate charges.

The Springfield Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating this incident. Detectives ask anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

