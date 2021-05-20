Advertisement

Pursuit ends in crash, arrest of man wanted in death investigation in Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol arrested a man wanted for questioning in a death investigation in Springfield after a pursuit and crash.

The pursuit ended in Ozark Wednesday evening around 6:30 p.m. Troopers say the driver hit an SUV attempting to make a turn on Longview Road at 21st Street.

Troopers say a passenger in the vehicle driven by the driver arrested suffered minor injuries. Police booked the same driver into the Greene County Jail.

