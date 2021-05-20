Springfield firefighters serving as volunteer COVID-19 vaccinators

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield Fire Department and IAFF Local 152 are partnering with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to as many Springfield-Greene County residents as possible.

Springfield firefighters who are licensed emergency medical technicians (EMTs) will serve as volunteer vaccinators at several upcoming vaccine events, including ones at the Library Center, Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park and the Fire Department’s second Fire Station Fun Day and Vaccine Clinic 1-5 p.m. Friday, June 4 at Fire Station 8, 1405 S. Scenic. Visit vaccine417.com for a complete list.

“We are grateful for this partnership with the Fire Department and IAFF Local 152 to bring vaccine to where people are,” said Katie Towns, acting director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

Those who received their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at the Fire Department’s May 7 vaccine event at Fire Station 8 can receive their second dose at the June 4 event if they wish.

While parents are getting their vaccine, children can interact with firefighters, see a fire truck up close, color in Springfield Fire Department coloring books, decorate the fire station’s sidewalks with chalk and work on a home fire escape plan.

“These are exactly the kinds of events we need to have in order to encourage more people to get vaccinated,” said Mayor Ken McClure. “We are grateful for our partnership with the Fire Department and the IAFF Local 152.

Registration on Missouri’s Vaccine Navigator website is not required but is suggested.

“Our first vaccine clinic at Station 8 was a success, with 111 vaccines administered. We want to continue to remove barriers for folks who may be intimidated by the medical environment or need a safe and fun place for their young children to be while they get vaccinated,” said Fire Chief David Pennington. “Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID-19.”

For questions about the vaccine, call the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 417-874-1211.

