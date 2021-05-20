Advertisement

UPDATE: Silver Advisory canceled for a missing man from Springfield, Mo.

Ronald Arthur
Ronald Arthur(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Police say Ronald Arthur, 74 has been found safe.

A Silver Advisory was issued Thursday morning after Arthur left a house on East McDaniel Wednesday afternoon.

Police say law enforcement found Arthur in Madison County, Missouri.

(Previous Story)

Police are looking for Ronald Arthur, 74. Police say Arthur left a house on East McDaniel without his medication at 3:00 Wednesday afternoon.

Arthur has been diagnosed with Dementia and PTSD.

He may be driving a White 2015 Subaru with a Missouri license plate, 2KBK59.

Arthur is 5′07″, 160 lbs. with gray hair and green eyes.

If you have seen Arthur or his car, call 911 or Springfield Police at (417) 862-7911.

