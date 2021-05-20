University of Missouri tuition to increase in the fall

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Tuition will rise in the fall at all four campuses for the University of Missouri, with increases ranging from 2% to 5%.

Curators on Wednesday approved the increases. University President Mun Choi said the tuition hikes will help the university maintain its commitment to “accessible, high-quality education.”

For undergraduates, the Columbia campus will see an increase of 5%, or $15.30 per credit hour. At UMKC, the increase is 4.1%, or $12.30 per credit hour. The increase will be 3.5%, or $10.60 per credit hour, at the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla. The increase at the University of Missouri-St. Louis will be 2%, or $7.60 per credit hour.

Graduate student tuition will rise by 5% in Columbia, 4% at UMKC and 2% at UMSL. Missouri S&T grad students will not see an increase.

