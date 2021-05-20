Verona mayor says flood damage could be more than $1.5 million

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Clean up after this week’s storms continues around the Ozarks, including in the town of Verona.

“It was just coming down. Barrels and barrels of water. It sounded like a river going through here,” said Jarrett Sharp.

He says he can’t remember the last time heavy rains flooded Verona.

“I was standing right by where this electrical pole is. The water was up to my hip boots and was lapping over. The water was cresting at the railroad track. It just overwhelmed everything and flooded across the property,” he explained.

Verona’s Mayor, Joseph Heck, says the damage is widespread.

“The bridges, the roads. Also our sewer plant is nonfunctional,” he said.

But Heck says, it’s a small part of State Highway P, that flows over a creek, that’s the biggest problem.

The bridge is all but washed out.

Heck says this stretch of road has been maintained by Missouri Department of Transportation for decades.

Until Tuesday, when, he says, officials told him it belongs to the town.

“If we get impacted like MoDOT just did, for it to be slammed in our face at the last minute when now it’s non-structurally safe then it’s a big problem,” he said.

Heck says Verona just doesn’t have the money for repairs.

“That’s going to be two years of our revenue that goes into this. That’s $150,000,” he said.

He says he’s doing what he can, but the loss of the water crossing means large trucks won’t be able to get to nearby factories and plants.

This has the potential to cripple the town’s revenue stream.

“They’re more like family to me. It may only 650. We aren’t the richest people that live here. But this is our community,” said Heck.

Sharp says he remains hopeful.

“Just like everybody else, they get hit by a tornado, they rebuild. We get flooded out, well. Verona city people are doing what they can to eradicate the problems around here, the roadways and stuff. Little by little it will happen. if not now, it will soon happen I hope,” he said.

We reached out to MoDOT about the bridge and repairs but we have not heard back just yet.

Heck estimates total damage to roads, the sewer plant and property, including homes, could be more than $1.5 million dollars.

