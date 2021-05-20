What you need to know: Springfield Public Schools 2021 Graduation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More than 1,700 Springfield public school (SPS) students will cross the stage Thursday and Friday to receive their high school diploma.

Dr. Ron L. Woodard, Executive Director of Secondary Learning said it was vital they give class 2021 a traditional graduation celebration to honor their outstanding achievements and unique journey.

“This is the first class of graduates that had to endure what felt like two years of the pandemic all of last year and all of this year,” explained Dr. Woodard. " It’s so important to remember how resilient these kids have been and how much they’ve missed out on. And how they’ve had to persevere to be here at this moment.”

To make it all possible, the district, Springfield-Greene County Health Department, and Missouri State University came up with a plan with graduates’ and guests’ safety at the forefront.

Health, Wellness Guidelines, and student protocols for Graduation 2021:

Graduates will report to Hammons Student Center, adjacent to the JQH Arena, one hour before commencement, to line up and receive instructions.

Graduates will be required to wear a face mask at all times, with only two exceptions. “They can remove the masks during their individual photo, and they can remove the masks when they actually receive their diploma at that time,” explained Dr. Woodard. “We want to make sure those pictures are timeless and so we will allow it then.”

To limit the crowd size and adhere to seating capacity limits, each graduate will be provided up to 8 tickets for guests. Each high school principal will send information by email regarding how and when to pick up tickets.

Guests are asked to sit together in family units and are encouraged to wear face masks. Seating will not be assigned; however, some seating will be restricted in order to promote social distancing.

Live streaming will be provided during each graduation ceremony to ensure that family and friends who are unable to attend in person are able to participate virtually. A DVD and digital download of the ceremony will be available for purchase.

2021 Commencement Day Information:

Springfield Public Schools will celebrate commencement May 20-21, 2021, at JQH Arena, located at 685 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway, on the campus of Missouri State University.

Thursday, May. 20, 2021:

4 p.m. - Glendale High School

6:30 p.m. - Hillcrest High School

9 p.m. - Parkview High School

Friday, May. 21, 2021:

4 p.m. - Central High School

7 p.m. - Kickapoo High School

