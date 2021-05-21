American Cornhole Organization Tour coming to Branson next weekend

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The American Cornhole Organization Tour is coming to Branson next weekend as part of its 16th season.

The ACO Branson Major and Pro Series Championships will be held from Friday, May 28 to Sunday, May 30 at the Branson Convention Center.

ACO Majors, such as the one in Branson, are the main points-earning tournaments for each season to qualify for a worldwide competition in July. The first such event kicks off in Cincinnati this weekend.

Players from all Regions come together at the world-class Branson Convention Center to compete for points and prizes to qualify for Worlds in July.

Competing World Divisions include: Singles, Doubles, Seniors, Seniors Doubles, Womens, Women’s Doubles, Juniors, COED and Big Blind Draw.

The playing format for singles and doubles is each player will participate in pool play with the top 3 finishers from each pool advancing to the Championship bracket. The other finishers will be able to play in Tier 2 or Tier 3 for additional points.

Registration for the event is underway and lasts until Tuesday May 25 at noon. For more information, CLICK HERE.

The American Cornhole Organization is the governing body for the sport of cornhole. Established in 2005 and headquartered in Milford, Ohio, the ACO offers official cornhole rules, sanctioned products, tournament listings, and comprehensive information about cornhole events.

