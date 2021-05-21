Clean Green Springfield to collect tires, unwanted mattresses at recycling event Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The next opportunity in the Clean Green Springfield initiative is set for Saturday.

The city is hosting a tire recycling event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 404 North Jefferson Avenue.

Volunteers will accept up to eight tires per household. Organizers say they can only take tires and the rims must be removed first.

Clean Green Springfield will also extend its mattress recycling opportunity to this weekend after last Saturday’s recycling event.

Volunteers will continue to accept clean, dry and non-infested mattresses on-site for no cost during the tire recycling event. They will collect up to two mattresses or one mattress and boxsprings set per residential household.

For more information on the recycling event and future Clean Green Springfield efforts, CLICK HERE.

