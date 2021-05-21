FIRST ALERT WEATHER - More rain & showers

We’re still waiting on high pressure out east to build. As is, we’re under a blocking pattern which is causing moisture to be funneled into the Ozarks and increase our rain chances. With high pressure out east, low pressure out west, the moisture will help keep rain chances for most of the day. Neither of these pressures have moved which is why we’ve seen this continuous pattern of rain, and no real dry periods.

Rain again today (KYTV)

We’ll have cooler temperatures because of today’s showers and cloud cover. Expect temperatures for the most part to sit in the lower 70s. May see some breaks in the rain this afternoon and evening with cloud cover sticking. However, with the low cloud deck there may be some lingering drizzles and overall a moist feeling in the atmosphere.

Variations in temps today because of rain (KYTV)

Tonight, an isolated shower or two is possible as we continue to get a stream of gulf moisture. Saturday the rain looks to primarily be out to the west with thicker cloud cover.

Rain again today (KYTV)

Because of the thicker cloud cover and uncertainty of where exactly the rain will set up, I’ve lowered temperatures a few degrees for Saturday. If there is enough dry time then those temperatures will rise to the 80s. It doesn’t take much sun this time of year to warm us up.

Saturday temperatures (KYTV)

Sunday the high pressure should finally move westward enough to clear out the rain and push it out of the area. Temperatures will sit in the 80s with drying conditions. Dry again also on Monday.

More chances for rain exist next week. The rain Tuesday through Thursday looks to be widely scattered with more isolated chances next Friday.