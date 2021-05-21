FIRST ALERT WEATHER - We’ll say bye to the rain for now

With moisture still funneling into the Ozarks and our positioning between eastern high pressure and western low pressure, we’ll still see a few showers moving into the area through the morning. While accumulations will be minimal, they will initially provide an inconvenience for the first part of the day, and add to a variation in temperatures across the area.

A few showers this morning (KYTV)

Middle-70s to 80-degree temperatures will be the spread today. For those not seeing rain, the temperatures will very easily warm. However, it will feel humid when outside. Most of the rain will be confined to the I-49 corridor.

A few showers this morning (KYTV)

Tonight the skies remain cloudy with temperatures dropping to the lower 60s.

We’ll have overcast skies again on Sunday but temperatures will reach the 80s across the board. There is a slight hint at a few showers again in the morning, similar to Saturday’s event. The afternoon on Sunday and Monday should be dry. Highs Monday will also climb to the 80s.

Over the past week our pattern has been dominated by a big ridge to the east and a trough to the west in the upper levels of the atmosphere, well this week that pattern flattens out. We will be under straight flow with winds in the upper levels just flowing from west to east. As we get these embedded troughs moving through, we’ll see some ingredients come together for rain. So next week, warmer days with temps in the 80s, more moisture, and again daily chances for rain starting Tuesday. It won’t be a washout every day, but cloudiness will at least stick around for the upcoming 7-day forecast.