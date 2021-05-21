Humane Society of Southwest Missouri hosts memorial dedication for ‘Carolynn’s Kitty Corner’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is inviting the community to its shelter Friday to be part of the memorial dedication for its newest expansion; Carolynn’s Kitty Corner.

The corner is comprised of spacious kitty condos and large cat suites.

“We have a beautiful area. It’s our cat-suites area that allows for multi-cat housing, which is great for enrichment,” explained Karen Foutch, Director of Development with the Humane Society.

Foutch added that the eight new suites in the corner will help with cat advancement and socializing opportunities. It allows more floor spacing for play and housing. The corner also gives the shelter the necessary space to increase its intake capacity to house more cats safely and comfortably.

“It does help with the amount we can bring in, and it allows for a different view for the adopters to come in and really get a feel for how the cats or kittens are at that time,” Foutch explained. “It’s truly a win-win for everyone.”

Foutch explained that Carolynn’s Kitty Corner was named after, and gifted by Carolynn Chittim. She said Chittim was known as an animal lover within the community, with a definite heart for the cats and kittens.

This is why, when Chittim passed in 2018, her gift was specifically for the renovation and expansion of the Humane Society cat space. As a way to help as many cats as possible find a “fur-ever” home and give them a better life while they’re in the shelter.

On Friday, May 21, starting at 10:30 am, the Chittim family will help dedicate the newest expansion space in Carolynn’s honor. There will be a traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The community is welcome to join and get a first look at Carolynn’s Kitty Corner, there will be refreshments and staff-led tours of the shelter.

