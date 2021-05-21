Advertisement

Lady Gaga says rape at 19 led to a ‘total psychotic break’

Singer-songwriter Lady Gaga opened up about the ordeal on the show “The Me You Can’t See,”...
Singer-songwriter Lady Gaga opened up about the ordeal on the show “The Me You Can’t See,” which focuses on mental health.(CNN/POOL, file photo)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Lady Gaga says she got pregnant at 19 after being raped by a music producer early in her career, a trauma that triggered a “total psychotic break.”

The singer-songwriter opened up about the ordeal on Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s Apple TV+ show “The Me You Can’t See,” which focuses on mental health.

Lady Gaga, whose hits include “Born This Way” and “Shallow,” recalled having a “total psychotic break” years after she was raped. “For a couple years, I was not the same girl,” she said.

Gaga said she was later diagnosed with PTSD after going to the hospital for chronic pain.

The Grammy and Oscar-winner said the producer kept her “locked way” in a studio and threatened to burn her music if she didn’t take off her clothes. The singer refused to name the producer, explaining she doesn’t “ever want to face that person again.”

Gaga first publicly told Howard Stern in a 2014 interview that she had been raped by a producer 20 years older than her, saying it inspired her 2013 track “Swine.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Shaw/Christian County Jail
Prosecutor charges 88-year-old man with murder in death investigation in Ozark, Mo.
Shooting victim found in the middle of Chestnut Street.
Teen identified as victim in deadly Springfield shooting, suspect remains at large
Springfield's new Costco is now hiring between 150-200 employees and plans on having its grand...
Springfield’s new Costco is hiring employees and has grand opening set
generic
Pursuit ends in crash, arrest of man wanted in death investigation in Springfield
Courtesy: Jay Bartel
Missouri’s State Fire Marshal’s Office rules cause for propane plant fire in Marshfield, Mo.

Latest News

President Joe Biden will award retired Col. Ralph Puckett the Medal of Honor Friday.
Biden to award 1st Medal of Honor to retired Georgia colonel
Amazon has temporarily shut down a new warehouse construction site in Connecticut after a...
Amazon shuts down construction site in Conn. after 7th noose found
In this May 14, 2021, photo provided by Jeremiah Choka, about 100 racial justice activists...
Missouri family seeks answers in Black 19-year-old’s death
Chief Donald Melanson of the Windsor Police Dept. said authorities are looking into who is...
NAACP, police respond to nooses on Amazon construction site