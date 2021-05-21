Man and woman found breaking into a storage building in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A man and woman are in custody for breaking into a storage building Friday morning.

The owner of Park Avenue Self Storage near Kansas and Grand called police after security cameras picked up activity. When police arrived, they found a hole in the fence. Officers called the Greene County Sheriff’s Office to have them bring their K-9.

“The K-9 was able to track from the hole cut in the fence to the storage unit where we located two individuals,” said Lieutenant Tony D’Andrea with the Springfield Police Department.

Police are trying to figure out if the burglars were targeting that particular unit in the building.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.