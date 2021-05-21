Advertisement

Missouri Highway Patrol investigates officer-involved shooting in Miller County, suspect hospitalized

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.(Raycom File)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting Friday morning that left a suspect hospitalized.

MSHP says two deputies responded to a domestic assault call at a home near St. Anthony, Missouri, around 2:36 a.m. Friday. At least one fired shots during an encounter with the suspect.

Investigators say, while deputies attempted to detain a 35-year-old man inside the home, he resisted.

The suspect reportedly obtained a rifle from the home and approached the deputies with a gun. One deputy fired then fired shots and struck the suspect. 

MSHP reports that deputies provided medical aid until the arrival of EMS. The suspect was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

“Upon completion of the investigation, all reports and evidence will be turned over to the Miller County Prosecuting Attorney for review. This is an open investigation and further details can not be released at this time,” says MSHP Troop F via Twitter.

No names have been released in the investigation. We will update as more information becomes available.

