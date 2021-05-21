Advertisement

Monett School District to replace football field after significant damage from vandalism

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Vandalism to Monett’s football field has taken an expensive turn.

Last month, vandals covered the field with bright orange paint. Maintenance crews worked tirelessly to clean it up, but unfortunately, the football field will need to be replaced.

”We did file a claim with the insurance company, and it’s been approved. We are going through the process now of replacing the turf with the original manufacturer and installer,” said Monett Assistant Superintendent Steve Garner.

”For us in maintenance and custodial, our number one customer is our kids. We knew that Monett was going to host the district or conference track meet. We wanted to try and be sure they could host that. Then moving forward, we wanted to be sure that the kids could have graduation down at the stadium,” said maintenance worker Tommy Bryan.

Maintenance crews tried all kinds of cleaning products and procedures. They worked with the turf manufacturer, and even borrowed cleaning equipment from other districts while trying to save the field.

”We worked extremely hard, tried multiple cleaning solutions, hands and knees. We even used our own hands,” said Bryan.

All the work did remove some of the paint, but there are some areas the paint couldn’t be removed.

“People make mistakes, whoever did it, but it’s a lot of money,” said athletic director Daryl Bradley.

A new field can cost up to $500,000.

”It’s disappointing that this happened. Thankfully, the insurance company is coming through for us. We would rather not go through this process. But in the end, the insurance company is coming through for the district,” said Garner

The school district plans to begin working to replace the field in July and have it ready for football season in August.

Police are still looking for the vandals. If you have any information, you are urged to call the Barry-Lawrence County Crime Stoppers at 354-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-635-TIPS (8477).

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Shaw/Christian County Jail
Prosecutor charges 88-year-old man with murder in death investigation in Ozark, Mo.
Shooting victim found in the middle of Chestnut Street.
Teen identified as victim in deadly Springfield shooting, suspect remains at large
Springfield's new Costco is now hiring between 150-200 employees and plans on having its grand...
Springfield’s new Costco is hiring employees and has grand opening set
Courtesy: Jay Bartel
Missouri’s State Fire Marshal’s Office rules cause for propane plant fire in Marshfield, Mo.
generic
Pursuit ends in crash, arrest of man wanted in death investigation in Springfield

Latest News

New request denied in federal case of indicted lawmaker Tricia Derges
Rain is likely for parts of the Ozarks early Saturday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Rain Saturday Morning Then Drier
Bill Virdon.
Bill Virdon pays visit to West Plains
A statewide recovery program has teamed up with the Taney County Ambulance District.
Taney County crews partner with EPICC program, providing support to tackle opioid addiction
KY3
Explaining heart problems for COVID-19 long haulers