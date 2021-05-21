Monett School District to replace football field after significant damage from vandalism

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Vandalism to Monett’s football field has taken an expensive turn.

Last month, vandals covered the field with bright orange paint. Maintenance crews worked tirelessly to clean it up, but unfortunately, the football field will need to be replaced.

”We did file a claim with the insurance company, and it’s been approved. We are going through the process now of replacing the turf with the original manufacturer and installer,” said Monett Assistant Superintendent Steve Garner.

”For us in maintenance and custodial, our number one customer is our kids. We knew that Monett was going to host the district or conference track meet. We wanted to try and be sure they could host that. Then moving forward, we wanted to be sure that the kids could have graduation down at the stadium,” said maintenance worker Tommy Bryan.

Maintenance crews tried all kinds of cleaning products and procedures. They worked with the turf manufacturer, and even borrowed cleaning equipment from other districts while trying to save the field.

”We worked extremely hard, tried multiple cleaning solutions, hands and knees. We even used our own hands,” said Bryan.

All the work did remove some of the paint, but there are some areas the paint couldn’t be removed.

“People make mistakes, whoever did it, but it’s a lot of money,” said athletic director Daryl Bradley.

A new field can cost up to $500,000.

”It’s disappointing that this happened. Thankfully, the insurance company is coming through for us. We would rather not go through this process. But in the end, the insurance company is coming through for the district,” said Garner

The school district plans to begin working to replace the field in July and have it ready for football season in August.

Police are still looking for the vandals. If you have any information, you are urged to call the Barry-Lawrence County Crime Stoppers at 354-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-635-TIPS (8477).

