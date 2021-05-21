Advertisement

‘My bad’: Police post humorous text, selfie exchange on Facebook

The Gulfport (Miss.) Police Department posted a funny exchange purportedly between an officer...
The Gulfport (Miss.) Police Department posted a funny exchange purportedly between an officer and sergeant.(Gulfport Police Department Facebook page)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (Gray News) - A Mississippi police department posted a funny back and forth by text of an unfortunate run-in with a pothole.

According to the Gulfport Police Department’s Facebook post, an officer texted “Sgt.” to say his patrol car was damaged by the pothole.

After asking if the officer was OK and he responded he was, Sgt. asked him to send a picture.

He did. A selfie.

“Of the damage…,” Sgt. replied.

“My bad,” the officer said.

The department’s page posted it along with, “When you wake up to this text first thing Friday morning... #SayNoToPotholes #TGIF #WeveGotJokesToday #FriyayVibes.”

They didn’t specify if the interaction was genuine, but the officer in the selfie had the GPD collar pins the department wears. Gulfport PD is known locally for the occasional lighthearted post along with its usual updates.

The post had more than 1,300 shares within four hours. Hundreds of people commented, with many applauding the sense of humor of those involved.

Other mentioned potholes in the area.

When you wake up to this text first thing Friday morning... #SayNoToPotholes #TGIF #WeveGotJokesToday #FriyayVibes

Posted by Gulfport Police Department on Friday, May 21, 2021

