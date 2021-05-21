New request denied in federal case of indicted lawmaker Tricia Derges

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thursday marked a new development in the case concerning a southwest Missouri lawmaker facing federal fraud charges.

Tricia Derges and her attorney sought to make her case “classified.” On Thursday, a judge denied that request, per federal court records.

KY3 first reported on the indictments against Derges in February. The US Attorneys office says Degres lied about stem cell treatments at her healthcare clinic and illegally provided prescription drugs.

Derges faces a 23-count superseding indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Springfield on March 23. The superseding indictment replaces an indictment originally returned on Feb. 1. It includes three new counts of COVID-19 fraud, in addition to the original charges.

Derges has been asked to resign, but in an email to the Missouri house speaker, she said her “innocence will prevail.”

