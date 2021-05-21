One hospitalized from Ozark County fire, crews battle it for eight-plus hours

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - One person is hospitalized after crews battle a structure fire for more than eight hours Thursday in Ozark County.

Several agencies responded to a large structure fire on County Road 635 around 7:15 a.m. Crews worked the until 3:30 p.m., then spent another 2.5 hours cleaning up equipment.

One person was airlifted to the hospital, but no firefighters were hurt.

The Gainesville, Pontiac and Theodosia Fire Departments all assisted with putting out the fire.

