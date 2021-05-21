Advertisement

One hospitalized from Ozark County fire, crews battle it for eight-plus hours

One person is hospitalized after crews battle a structure fire for nearly eight hours Thursday...
One person is hospitalized after crews battle a structure fire for nearly eight hours Thursday in Ozark County.(Theodosia Area Volunteer Fire Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - One person is hospitalized after crews battle a structure fire for more than eight hours Thursday in Ozark County.

Several agencies responded to a large structure fire on County Road 635 around 7:15 a.m. Crews worked the until 3:30 p.m., then spent another 2.5 hours cleaning up equipment.

One person was airlifted to the hospital, but no firefighters were hurt.

The Gainesville, Pontiac and Theodosia Fire Departments all assisted with putting out the fire.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to an area near U.S. 65 and Kearney around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police identify suspect hit in officer-involved shooting in Springfield Tuesday
Officers responded to an area near U.S. 65 and Kearney around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police arrest second man wanted for officer-involved shooting in east Springfield, Mo.
Springfield's new Costco is now hiring between 150-200 employees and plans on having its grand...
Springfield’s new Costco is hiring employees and has grand opening set
Larry Shaw/Christian County Jail
Prosecutor charges 88-year-old man with murder in death investigation in Ozark, Mo.
Shooting victim found in the middle of Chestnut Street.
Teen identified as victim in deadly Springfield shooting, suspect remains at large

Latest News

Reopening SeniorAge
Safety concerns rise after handful of violent crimes in Springfield
Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. reports no new COVID-19 deaths for second straight week
How crooks steal your deposit.
On Your Side: Renter beware, know about this scam