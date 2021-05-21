Advertisement

Prosecutor files murder charges against 2 in gang-related killing in Springfield

Justin Murphy/Christian County Jail
Justin Murphy/Christian County Jail(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor filed murder chargers against two in what police say is a gang-related killing in west Springfield.

Justin Allen Murphy, 32, and John Damien Hilt, 36, each face a murder charge in the death of James R. Kenney, 41, of Springfield. Hilt faces several charges after he was involved in an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday in east Springfield.

Investigators responded to the home in the 3200 block of West Page shortly after midnight Monday for a well-being check. Officers found Kenney dead from gunshot wounds in a trailer. Investigators say numerous anonymous sources tipped officers off to both Murphy and Hilt for the crime. Witnesses also reported them at the home prior to the shooting death.

Police believe this killing is gang-related. Murphy and Hilt belonged to the gang known as ‘Family Values.’ Kenney belonged to the rival gang ‘Southwest Honkys.’

The Missouri Highway Patrol arrested Murphy after a pursuit, then crash in Ozark Wednesday evening. Police arrested Hilt at a Springfield motel. The crash injured a passenger in another car. He escaped an exchange of gunfire with police at a nearby Springfield Kum & Go. He suffered a gunshot wound in the shootout with officers.

