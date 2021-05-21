SeniorAge reopens senior centers across the Ozarks after year-long closure

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After staying safe at home for an entire year, many seniors across the Ozarks are now reconnecting with old friends. SeniorAge has re-opened its centers across the 17 counties it serves.

The South Side Senior Center is open Wednesday through Friday after being closed for more than a year. Many seniors, like Karen Kiddoo, say they felt isolated at home and are so thankful to be back.

”We’ve lost a lot of people and it’s just really been hard,” Kiddoo says. “Most of us didn’t feel we could go out and we really missed this place.”

As vaccination rates increased and positive COVID-19 cases dropped, SeniorAge’s operations and compliance manager, Marisa Andrews, says they decided to allow people back inside all of its centers.

“There are more businesses getting back to semi-normal, so we wanted to offer the space to the seniors so they could get out of their homes,” Andrews says.

This allows seniors to visit with friends and play games, which Kiddoo says is her favorite part of being back.

“So many of us are single people,” Kiddoo says. “We live alone and we had no one really to help us. Some people had family out of town and really had no one. So it was really, really rough.”

For many, this is their first time socializing since the pandemic started.

“We haven’t seen each other for about a year so. This is really wonderful,” Connie Sandidge says.

Andrews says because of the pandemic: more people have compassion for the loneliness some seniors feel on a daily basis.

“Just by people seeing how isolation really is a detriment to health, to mental health and how socialization really is so important for a seniors health and well-being,” Andrews says.

As Springfield takes more steps to return to normal, seniors say they’re still being cautious as one of the most vulnerable groups. However, they’re excited for the future.

“You live again,” Sandidge says.

“We still stay safe, and we want everyone in the community to stay safe,” Barbara Dalton says.

Masks are still required inside the centers in Springfield, but SeniorAge is planning to reassess the policy next week after masks are no longer required by the city.

Andrews says the daily hot meals are still not being offered inside the center to prevent the spread of the virus.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.