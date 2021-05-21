Several hundred CU customers without power after a car hit a pole in Springfield, Mo.
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
City Utilities says more than 500 customers lost power just before 1:00 a.m. Friday after a car hit a pole.
The CU outage map shows the outages are in an area from just south of Doling Park up to I-44 and from Campbell Avenue over to Doling Park.
No word yet on how long it will take to get the power restored.
