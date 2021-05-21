Advertisement

Several hundred CU customers without power after a car hit a pole in Springfield, Mo.

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

City Utilities says more than 500 customers lost power just before 1:00 a.m. Friday after a car hit a pole.

The CU outage map shows the outages are in an area from just south of Doling Park up to I-44 and from Campbell Avenue over to Doling Park.

No word yet on how long it will take to get the power restored.

