Springfield Cardinals to open Hammons Field to full capacity starting June 1

The sun has just arrived for Opening Day at Hammons Field. First pitch set for 6:35 p.m.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Cardinals will open Hammons Field to full capacity starting June 1.

The announcement comes after several teams across Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball have made similar decisions on reopening, including the St. Louis Cardinals.

Hammons Field returns to full capacity when the Springfield Cardinals begin their third homestand of the season with a series against the San Antonio Missions (AA affiliate of the San Diego Padres).

“We have been very successful with welcoming our fans back safely to Hammons Field,” Cardinals Vice President & General Manager Dan Reiter said. “The unanimous vote by the Springfield City Council to relax pandemic protocols coupled with our effective ‘Play It Safe’ health-and-safety measures make this the right time to get our stadium back to 100% capacity. We know there is a pent-up demand for Cardinals fans to socialize and also enjoy the best outdoor entertainment venue in Southwest Missouri.”

Fans attending Springfield Cardinals and Missouri State Bears games at Hammons Field are no longer required to wear masks in all outdoor areas of the ballpark, the team announced earlier this week.

CLICK HERE for the team’s latest update.

