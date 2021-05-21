Springfield community remembers York Elementary School in final days

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For more than a century, thousands of students started their education at York Elementary School on Nicholas Street on the north side of Springfield.

The school was petitioned by a Civil War veteran and was built in 1911. Since then, it had been expanded four times.

Joyce Samsel’s family moved to Springfield from Ava, Missouri in the 1950s. She began school at York Elementary.

“My parents had the neighborhood grocery store. A mom and pop store across the street,” said Joyce Samsel.

It wasn’t just living across the street that connected her to York Elementary.

“My dear teachers made me want to be a teacher or an educator,” said Samsel.

That’s what she did. She taught at several schools in the district, and was also a librarian, then a principal. Her daughter is currently a teacher at York.

As the school year winds down, the days of York Elementary are coming to an end.

“On this site is going to be a brand new state-of-the-art facility that will be there to help and support our community,” said York Elementary Principal Lora Hopper.

Next school year, York students will attend class at Sherwood Elementary School.

The $20-million school will be paid for with surplus funds from Proposition-S, which was approved by voters two years ago. It will be finished Fall 2022.

Lora Hopper has been the principal for nine years. She’s excited for the new chapter, but York will always have a piece of her heart.

“As we’ve been pulling things together, and I walk around and I see boxes being packed, it hits me that we’re leaving this building,” said Hopper.

For Joyce, she’s grateful the legacy of her elementary school will live on in the new building.

“For kids, when they come back, to know that they have important parts in that school in that building... That is important that they take pride in their school,” said Samsel.

On Monday, York Elementary will be celebrating the memories with students, staff, parents and the neighborhood. Samsel will be among those speaking.

