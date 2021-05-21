Advertisement

Springfield community remembers York Elementary School in final days

For more than a century, thousands of students started their education at York Elementary...
For more than a century, thousands of students started their education at York Elementary School on Nicholas Street on the north side of Springfield.(KY3)
By Abbey Taylor
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For more than a century, thousands of students started their education at York Elementary School on Nicholas Street on the north side of Springfield.

The school was petitioned by a Civil War veteran and was built in 1911. Since then, it had been expanded four times.

Joyce Samsel’s family moved to Springfield from Ava, Missouri in the 1950s. She began school at York Elementary.

“My parents had the neighborhood grocery store. A mom and pop store across the street,” said Joyce Samsel.

It wasn’t just living across the street that connected her to York Elementary.

“My dear teachers made me want to be a teacher or an educator,” said Samsel.

That’s what she did. She taught at several schools in the district, and was also a librarian, then a principal. Her daughter is currently a teacher at York.

As the school year winds down, the days of York Elementary are coming to an end.

“On this site is going to be a brand new state-of-the-art facility that will be there to help and support our community,” said York Elementary Principal Lora Hopper.

Next school year, York students will attend class at Sherwood Elementary School.

The $20-million school will be paid for with surplus funds from Proposition-S, which was approved by voters two years ago. It will be finished Fall 2022.

Lora Hopper has been the principal for nine years. She’s excited for the new chapter, but York will always have a piece of her heart.

“As we’ve been pulling things together, and I walk around and I see boxes being packed, it hits me that we’re leaving this building,” said Hopper.

For Joyce, she’s grateful the legacy of her elementary school will live on in the new building.

“For kids, when they come back, to know that they have important parts in that school in that building... That is important that they take pride in their school,” said Samsel.

On Monday, York Elementary will be celebrating the memories with students, staff, parents and the neighborhood. Samsel will be among those speaking.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Shaw/Christian County Jail
Prosecutor charges 88-year-old man with murder in death investigation in Ozark, Mo.
Shooting victim found in the middle of Chestnut Street.
Teen identified as victim in deadly Springfield shooting, suspect remains at large
Springfield's new Costco is now hiring between 150-200 employees and plans on having its grand...
Springfield’s new Costco is hiring employees and has grand opening set
generic
Pursuit ends in crash, arrest of man wanted in death investigation in Springfield
Courtesy: Jay Bartel
Missouri’s State Fire Marshal’s Office rules cause for propane plant fire in Marshfield, Mo.

Latest News

Rain showers will affect areas of the Ozarks yet again today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Another day of showers
Another day with scattered showers
Former Sucker Days champion grabber, Rex Harp pulling a sucker from the river.
Ozarks Life: The History of Nixa Sucker Days
The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is inviting the community to its shelter Friday to be...
Humane Society of Southwest Missouri hosts memorial dedication for ‘Carolynn’s Kitty Corner’